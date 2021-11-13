Johnny Sexton promises that Ireland are only at the start of their journey after All Blacks victory

Johnny Sexton had his feet firmly on the ground after Ireland’s sensational victory against the All Blacks, saying his team have plenty more in them.

Ireland were excellent in all areas as they looked fluid in attack, ferocious in defence (with just a brief lapse in concentration for New Zealand’s first try), and very much composed for the vast majority of the game.

Andy Farrell and his side can be very pleased with their performance, as they knocked All Blacks off their perch as the world’s top ranked team, but Sexton was already looking to the future immediately after the match.

The Ireland captain was speaking to RTE after the game and promised that the win against New Zealand is only the start of a new journey for the team.

Johnny Sexton looks to the future after Ireland beat the All Blacks.

“We played for 80 minutes. We left a few tries out there, a few decisions we’ll have to look at. But we dominated large parts of the first half and went in 10-5 down, it’s incredible. They’re so clinical and they’re a top quality team,” Sexton said.

“But I’m so proud of the lads, the way they regrouped at half-time, took the messages onboard, and we went out in the second-half and scored some great tries.

“Couple of tries chalked off, a couple of penalties for them right on their line that could have easily come our way. And then, suddenly, we do go in playing against 13 or with a lead. I’m just so proud of the lads and the way that they dug in to grind out a win.

“It’s [Ireland’s style of play] not all that new – it’s just starting to click a little bit. We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground, we’re only at the start of our journey and we need to keep improving.

“We can’t peak now like we have previously and then come up short. We need to keep building and I think there’s plenty more in this team.”

‘It’s a special day’ – Player of the match and try scorer Caelan Doris and captain Johnny Sexton reflect on the 29-20 victory over New Zealand 📱 Updates – https://t.co/5pKHYHScer

📺 Watch – https://t.co/CStwnXf2cB #IREvNZL #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/h7I2rVywns — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 13, 2021

Ireland look to be back to their best.

It’s just three years since Ireland last beat New Zealand in Dublin but a lot has changed since then. The men in green went into a downward spiral after that win, as they ultimately crashed out of the Rugby World Cup at the quarter-final stage again after a number of underwhelming performances in 2019.

Farrell’s time in charge of Ireland started modestly, as they finished third in last year’s Six Nations after winning three of their five matches, and they continued their decent yet unspectacular form in the Autumn Nations Cup.

They then lost their first two matches in this year’s Six Nations, but they have now won seven matches in a row since that narrow loss to France back in February.

Ireland have been accused of peaking too early in the World Cup cycle in the past, but if Sexton is correct in his evaluation of the team’s journey now just beginning two years out from France 2023, Ireland may finally play to their potential on the world’s biggest stage.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton