Johnny Sexton predicts hostile reception for Simon Zebo in Dublin

Johnny Sexton isn’t expecting a warm welcome for Simon Zebo when the returning Munster man plays Leinster in front of a home crowd in Dublin.

Zebo, who has been known to play a few pranks on Sexton in his time with Ireland, admitted that he “wants Leinster to lose all the time” after his departure from Munster in 2018.

Sexton was speaking on RTE‘s Late Late Show and revealed that Zebo’s anti-Leinster comments may be used as a source of motivation for his side when they come up against the Munster man.

“I’m delighted for him and Munster. He’s been a brilliant player for them over the years and he’s had a good couple of year with Racing. He’ll be welcomed back,” Sexton said.

“I’m not sure how good a welcome he’ll get at the RDS after some of his comments. He put Leinster and England in the same bracket of hatred. So I’m not sure his reception at the RDS will be too good.”

Concussion speculation.

Sexton also touched on his recent struggles with head injuries, and admitted that he finds the speculation over his well-being frustrating.

The Ireland captain has come off for a HIA (head injury assessment) in Leinster’s last two games, the first time against Munster in the Pro14 final and again against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

While Sexton is aware that the precautions are taken for his own good, he believes that there can be too much discussion over individual players’ well-being.

“There can be [too much discussion]. It can be frustrating at times because you go off for a HIA and sometimes you get told to stay off and you are fine to continue or you feel you are fine to continue,” Sexton explained.

“But if the doctor suspects something he’ll keep you off and then that can lead to all sorts of speculation and talking and that can be frustrating. You can be perfectly healthy but I suppose you get labelled with one term or another.

“That can be frustrating, and it can be dangerous because it can maybe encourage some players to play on when they are not right.”

