Emotional Johnny Sexton fights back tears after his 100th cap for Ireland

Johnny Sexton had to fight back tears after winning his 100th cap for Ireland, in a special day for him and his family.

Ireland put in a sensational performance against Japan as they dominated right from the off, racking up nine tries and 60 points against the side that beat them in the Rugby World Cup just two years ago.

Sexton was influential in Ireland’s free-flowing attacking performance, and was one of a number of stand out performers for the home side as they got their autumn campaign off to a perfect start.

The often stern-faced Ireland centurion was speaking to RTE after the game and let his emotions come through, describing scoring a try in his 100th appearance for his country as one of the best moments of his career.

Johnny Sexton on winning his 100th cap for his country.

“It was an incredible day for myself and for my family here. I think every single one of them are here. Most of them came up from Kerry as well,” Sexton said.

“Just the reception I got when I scored that try in the corner – it was one of the best moments of my career by far. I’ll never forget it.

“To be honest, I feel a little bit guilty over the last two years with no crowds – guys like Cian Healy got his 100th cap in an empty stadium. I have great friends like Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden who retired in an empty stadium.

“For me to get the chance to do this today, I do feel a little bit guilty. But I will remember it forever so thank you very much to everybody.”

An emotional Johnny Sexton receives an incredible reception from the home crowd after making his 100th Test appearance for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/mnCkkDN1yC — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 6, 2021

Bigger challenges lie ahead.

Ireland couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season, and they will head into next weekend’s titanic clash against New Zealand with plenty of confidence.

Andy Farrell’s men attacked with more freedom than we have maybe ever seen from an Ireland team, as they utilised quick ball and offloads to great effect in an exciting attacking game plan.

Japan were unable to live with Ireland, as they struggled massively in defence while they rarely had an opportunity to attack, but the All Blacks will of course pose a far greater challenge.

Should Ireland play like they did today any team would find it difficult to stop them, although New Zealand will aim to slow the ball down at the ruck significantly when they play in Dublin next Saturday.

