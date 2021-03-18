Johnny Sexton: England match could decide who goes on Lions tour

‘It will be a big game in the decision-making process’

Johnny Sexton has acknowledged that Ireland’s final Six Nations match against England could prove to be crucial in regards to selection for the British and Irish Lions.

While neither Ireland or England are in the running to win this year’s Six Nations title, the looming Lions tour has given the encounter extra importance.

The Ireland captain was speaking to the Irish Examiner about the match against Eddie Jones’ side and noted that Warren Gatland’s mind could be swayed by the game this Saturday.

#TeamOfUs “We’ve learned some lessons and hopefully we can put in a better performance against them on Saturday.” 👊🟢@JohnnySexton looks ahead to a Super Saturday showdown against England: https://t.co/lNWif5EVjh#ShoulderToShoulder #GuinnessSixNations #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/0IgNJ1qoKH — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2021

“It will be a big game in the decision-making process, we know that,” Sexton said.

“Like the Scotland game was, like the Welsh game was – those games against the home nations, the guys you are competing against.

“Wales, if they go and win a Grand Slam, they will have the majority of guys on tour and whoever finishes second will get the next most, that’s generally what it’s been, historically that has been the case.”

No difference to motivation regardless of Lions tour

Sexton and many of his teammates will be aiming to line out for the Lions against the Springboks this summer, in what could be a historical home series for the touring side.

While the series does add an extra element to Saturday’s match, Sexton insisted that the prospect of Lions selection has changed nothing in regards to how the squad are preparing for the match.

“It’s a big game but, like I said before the last game, if there was no Lions tour this year, all the motivation is the exact same; you are playing for your country, you are playing against England,” Sexton explained.

“You are incredibly motivated to represent the jersey properly and to represent the people and everyone involved with it.

“Nothing changes that much but, in the back of your mind, it’s a big game in that regard (Lions places) as well.”

