Johnny Sexton thrilled to come out on top against ‘difficult’ South Africa

Johnny Sexton acknowledged that Ireland weren’t at their best against South Africa but heaped praise on his forwards for fronting up.

Ireland came out on top in an enormously physical encounter with the Springboks, as tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen, as well as the boot of Sexton, secured a 19-16 victory.

While there may not have been as many examples of intricate backline moves as Irish supporters have been treated to in recent times, no more could have been asked of Ireland’s defensive effort.

Sexton was speaking to Virgin Media after the match and admitted that while Ireland were lacking in some areas, he was very pleased with the physical effort.

“It was a real, proper test match. South Africa pressure you in ways that not many other teams do with their physicality and how they play the game,” Sexton said.

“They’re tough to play against. We had a couple of opportunities we didn’t quite capitalise on but we dug in there and showed great grit and determination. The pack really fronted up.

“We always front up. It’s just the intricacies of our game that can be exposed sometimes and probably not quite get it right. I suppose we didn’t play at our best but sometimes they don’t let you. They make things very difficult for you.

“They’re in our World Cup pool so we’re going to meet again in 12 months time at a neutral venue. We obviously had an amazing crowd here today, which always helps. So at a neutral venue next time it will be one hell of a game.”

Andy Farrell’s side answered some big questions.

Ireland’s ability to play attractive running rugby was well known after their exploits over the past year, although their ability to withstand a physical barrage was yet to be proven.

Andy Farrell’s side proved exactly that against the most physical side in the world today however, as a resolute defensive effort and surprisingly successful scrum paved the way for the victory.

The men in green will face a very different challenge against Fiji and Australia in the weeks to come, although it will come as a major relief for Irish supporters to know their team can win in more ways than one.

