Johnny Sexton delighted with Triple Crown triumph after being ‘written off’ a year ago

Johnny Sexton was delighted after Ireland clinched the Triple Crown with victory against Scotland and pointed out how far the team have come in a year.

Ireland notched their fourth win of the championship and remain in with a chance of winning the Six Nations, as they weathered an early storm and ultimately beat Scotland by a scoreline of 26-5.

Not everything went to plan for the men in green, as Ireland wasted some golden opportunities, but they did get the full compliment of points in the end as they ran in four tries against the Scots.

Sexton was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and paid tribute to the Irish crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton delights in Ireland’s victory.

“We’re absolutely delighted. We’re just so happy for everyone that came out here today,” Sexton said.

“It was an incredible atmosphere from start to finish and they got us over the line, which might be an important point in the championship.

“We’re happy enough [with the performance]. I don’t think it was perfect by any means, we did some things very well. We didn’t play as well as we would have hoped. I think in a final you need to try to play your best.

“We were searching for that sort of x-factor performance, we did just enough I think. But we did exactly what we wanted to do. Five points puts us in the hunt, puts the pressure on France and I think for the first time ever we’re all shouting for England tonight.”

“For the first time ever, we’re all cheering for England tonight!” Johnny Sexton speaking post-match. 😅#IREvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/ihZ2GJMe12 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 19, 2022

‘We were being written off as a team.’

Ireland got off to a poor start in last year’s Six Nations as they lost their opening two games against Wales and France, although they have won 12 of their 13 games since then.

Sexton couldn’t resist having a shot at the doubters now that Ireland are in a much healthier position and stated the importance of the team continuing to improve.

“That’s the most important thing. I think the most important thing is we keep going forward. I think since Andy [Farrell] has come in, since day one we’ve got better and better,” Sexton commented.

“It’s only a year ago he was being written off, I was being written off and we were being written off as a team. So we have to just keep our feet on the ground and realise that you’re not that far away from being slated again.”

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton