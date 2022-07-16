Johnny Sexton credits James Ryan’s leadership for crucial call

Johnny Sexton has revealed that James Ryan insisted on going for the lineout which resulted in a try for Ireland and a killing blow to the All Blacks.

Ireland were under massive amounts of pressure in the second half, as New Zealand came from 19 down to narrow the gap to just three points after three excellent tries in the space of 20 minutes.

Sexton had the opportunity to stretch the lead back to six points after Ireland were awarded a penalty in New Zealand’s 22, although Ryan insisted on going to the corner, and his decision paid off as Rob Herring scored a try from a rolling maul.

The Ireland captain was speaking at the post-match press conference and praised Ryan’s bravery in opting to turn down the opportunity for three points and go for seven.

Johnny Sexton on James Ryan’s crucial call.

“You always doubt but you need to have the mental skills to get back into the present and the moment. It was a big swing wasn’t it? For the ball to come off the crossbar like that,” Sexton said of a missed kick which quickly turned into a try for New Zealand.

“It was mad, I was thinking about Owen [Farrell]’s kick against the All Blacks to tie the [2017 Lions] series from a similar spot. I just felt that it was an important kick and then for it to come off the crossbar, I was gutted.

“It was a big swing but it just shows the character of the team to come back from that. They’re the moments from previous years in New Zealand that would have swung the game and they’re the fine margins that we would have been talking about if we lost.

“But thankfully we got a penalty straight away and then it was a big call to go for the corner again and the lads backed it up. That was ‘Cheese’, James Ryan, he was on it tonight.

“A couple of times we talked about going for three and he just said, ‘No, go for the corner.’ For him to show that leadership is a big step for him, which is great.”

The men in green got all the big calls right.

Ryan’s insistence on going for the corner was brave, but perhaps unsurprising, as Leinster were left to rue turning down opportunities at lineout mauls in this year’s Heineken Champions Cup final.

Leinster repeatedly opted for the posts instead of going for the corner against La Rochelle, and Sexton himself questioned after the game if the province would have won if they had been braver.

However, Sexton and Ryan have been left with no regrets today after Ireland scored two tries from lineout mauls in their 32-22 win against the All Blacks in Wellington.

