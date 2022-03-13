Johnny Sexton backs England to beat France next weekend

Johnny Sexton has backed England to beat France in Paris next weekend, which would give Ireland a chance at winning the Six Nations.

England eventually succumbed to a 17-point loss at home to Ireland, which ended their Six Nations title hopes, but they did play extremely well for large parts of the game considering Charlie Ewels was sent off in just the second minute.

Despite the defeat, it was arguably England’s best performance in this year’s championship, as they dominated Ireland at the set-piece while the seven-man pack showed extraordinary physicality to keep Eddie Jones’ side in the game.

Ireland captain Sexton was speaking at the post-match press conference and expressed his confidence in England’s ability to snatch a win against table-toppers France in Paris.

Johnny Sexton backs England to beat France.

“I think England have a great chance of winning next week… like they always do, because England are England, they’re one of the most dominant teams in world rugby,” Sexton said.

“They were in the World Cup final only a couple of years ago, they’re building I suppose a new team and they’ve had some big performances themselves over the last six, seven months, beating South Africa and Australia in November and a good result against Wales.

“England are a very good team and we gave them huge respect coming here today. We probably didn’t get the performance that we wanted throughout the game but I think we showed glimpses of it.

“But yeah, I think England could go and do some real damage to France next week.”

Ireland need their old rivals to win next weekend.

Irish fans will take on an unfamiliar role in supporting England next weekend, as a victory for France means Ireland will be unable to win this year’s Six Nations.

A draw at the Stade de France should be enough for Ireland to win the championship, as long as they beat Scotland at the Aviva Stadium earlier that day.

France will be the favourites to win and clinch the Grand Slam in doing so, although the performance of 14-man England should give Eddie Jones’ side plenty of confidence ahead of next weekend.

