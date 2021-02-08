‘Other days you get it right and you’re the hero’ – Johnny Sexton backs Billy Burns

Johnny Sexton has defended Billy Burns following the Ulster fly half’s late miss-kick that scuppered Ireland’s chances of snatching a win at the death.

Ireland put in an admirable performance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, coming close to beating their Welsh rivals despite playing with 14 men for more than 65 minutes.

The visitors responded remarkably to Peter O’Mahony’s red card at first, scoring 13 unanswered points to lead by seven at the break, but playing with a man less ultimately caught up with Andy Farrell’s side.

Wales came out stronger in the second half and found themselves eight points in the lead with less than 15 minutes to go.

Ireland rallied late on however, closing the gap to five points through a Burns penalty before having an opportunity at a lineout deep in the Welsh 22.

The replacement fly half put too much on his kick to the corner however, letting Wales off the hook with the clock in the red.

‘You have to put it five metres out’

Ireland captain Sexton defended his fellow fly half at the post-match press conference, explaining that Burns was right to attempt to kick the ball so close to the Welsh try line.

“When you are chasing the game five points down, you have to put it five metres out – that’s when you score the try.

“If you put it 10 metres out, a good maul very rarely gets over. Other days you get it right and you’re the hero – that’s the life of a No.10. It can come down to small margins.

“I’ve been there as a 10. You have moments you’re the hero and moments you’re the villain. You put yourself in those moments as that’s the responsibility you have.

“If he’d kicked the ball out on the 22, I think that would have been worse than going for it to try and stick it five metres out. It didn’t come off for him today but he’ll learn from it and he’ll go again.

“I thought he did very well in the other parts of the game and it’s not just one moment. There were plenty of things we could have done better throughout the game,” Sexton explained.

With Sexton having suffered a head injury late on in the game, Burns may well be called upon to start against France in the next round of the Six Nations.

Read More About: billy burns, ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, Six Nations