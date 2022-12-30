Johnny Sexton stresses that All Blacks series win is not Ireland’s summit

Johnny Sexton has stressed that Ireland’s test series victory against the All Blacks should not be seen as a summit for the team.

Ireland achieved a historic test series victory against the All Blacks back in July on New Zealand soil, the first team to do so since France beat New Zealand on their home turf twice back in 1994.

The victory will be remembered for many years to come due to its rarity, with only South Africa, Australia, the British and Irish Lions and France having managed the feat before.

Sexton certainly isn’t getting carried away however, as he admitted on RTE’s Tackling the All Blacks documentary that he believes the achievement will be sullied if Ireland don’t use it to kick on.

Johnny Sexton on Ireland’s test series victory against the All Blacks.

“The summit for us? No, because we view the World Cup as the end point of this team’s journey,” Sexton said.

“So if we can continue to build on it and use it as a stepping stone to win a Six Nations or win a World Cup, well then it will be up there with the fondest memories of my career.

“But if we don’t go on and achieve anything else, well then it won’t be as special I don’t think.”

“It’s a religion down there” Tackling the All Blacks | Tonight on @RTEOne and @RTEPlayer | 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/D4ymWxUBA2 — RTÉ (@rte) December 29, 2022

The World Cup is drawing ever nearer.

Ireland have maintained their momentum from that test series victory so far, as they beat South Africa, Fiji and Australia in the Autumn Nations Series to end 2022 on a high note.

While Ireland were unbeaten in November and remain as the world’s top ranked side, they didn’t look as potent in attack as they did several months earlier as they edged out South Africa and Australia in low-scoring encounters.

Andy Farrell will hope that his team will get back to their attacking best by the time the Rugby World Cup kicks off in France, although he may be keeping his cards close to his chest before then.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton