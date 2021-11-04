Johnny Sexton to win his 100th Ireland cap as team for Japan is announced

Johnny Sexton will win his 100th cap for his country when he captains Ireland against Japan at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Sexton will start alongside 11 of his Leinster team mates for Ireland on Saturday, with just two Munster players and one Connacht player named in the starting XV, while no Ulster player has made the cut.

Jameson Gibson-Park has gotten the nod to start at scrum-half, with Conor Murray named on the bench. The Munster man was a crucial player for the British and Irish Lions this summer, but his lack of game time for his province this season looks to have costed him a start.

Andrew Conway and James Lowe will start on the wings, having beaten competition from the likes of Keith Earls, Simon Zebo, Jordan Larmour and Robert Baloucoune, while Hugo Keenan has retained the 15 jersey.

Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong to start together for Ireland for the first time.

Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong have both been named in Ireland’s starting front row, following Porter’s switch from tight head to loose head at the start of the season.

Ronan Kelleher will join his Leinster team mates in the front row, while replacement hooker Dan Sheehan will win his first cap for his country off the bench against the Japanese.

Tadhg Beirne will start alongside Jame Ryan in the second row, rather than in the back row where he often plays for his province and country, while Iain Henderson will provide cover from the bench.

Zebo has missed out on selection in the match-day 23, meaning his wait to return to international rugby will go on for at least another week, with Munster team mates Murray, Joey Carbery and Earls to provide cover for the backs off the bench.

Check out the Ireland team to face Japan below.

5. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Andrew Conway (Munster)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster, captain)

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

5. James Ryan (Leinster)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

17. Cian Healy (Leinster)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

21. Conor Murray (Munster)

22. Joey Carbery (Munster)

23. Keith Earls (Munster)

