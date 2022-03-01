Johnnie Beattie takes aim at ‘worst Scottish coach of all time’ Matt Williams

Johnnie Beattie has expressed his frustrations with former Scotland head coach Matt Williams, who recently criticised his former team on Virgin Media.

Williams, who coached Scotland in 2004 and 2005, was particularly critical of Gregor Townsend’s side after their loss to Wales in the second round of the Six Nations and claimed that they were “making fools of themselves”.

The Australian’s comments drew no shortage of ire from Scottish rugby fans and have now prompted former Scotland international Johnnie Beattie to retaliate.

Beattie was writing in his column for RugbyPass and explained what it was like to be coached by Williams during the pair’s brief association with one another.

Johnnie Beattie on Matt Williams.

“After Scotland lost in Cardiff, Matt Williams – who has the lowest win percentage of any [professional] Scotland coach – advised the Scots to ‘shut up’ until they ‘action out their talk’, referring to a hype and arrogance that doesn’t actually exist among any of the players,” Beattie wrote.

“Most Scottish rugby folk will have ignored the notoriously bombastic Australian. Plenty will have laughed. I was only involved with one camp during his tenure, my first with the national team.

“As we gathered for the first meeting, he had us stand like registration at school. Then it went something like this:

“‘Who has taken their protein shake today? If you haven’t, sit down.’ A few boys sheepishly took their seats.

“‘Who has brought their diary to this meeting? If you haven’t, sit down. Who has had their ice bath? If you haven’t, sit down. Who has done their video analysis? If you haven’t, sit down.’

“He wanted to stress how horribly unprofessional everybody was, without really offering any tactical or strategic help. It was just lambasting players. And if you’re wondering, the only person left standing was Chris Paterson.

“Now, I don’t know Matt at all, but it is frustrating to hear, statistically, the worst Scottish coach of all time slamming Gregor Townsend, who is statistically the best.”

“They just gotta shut up. Until they actually action out, and live their talk, they’ve got to shut up. They’ve been making fools of themselves.” Ian McKinley, Matt Williams and Rob Kearney on Scotland after defeat yesterday.#WALvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/gDLwI4CSwi — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 13, 2022

The Australian experienced a tumultuous time coaching the Scots.

While it isn’t accurate to say that Williams is statistically the worst Scotland head coach of all time, as Colin Telfer failed to steer his country to a win in his brief six-game stint in charge back in 1984, he does have the worst record in the professional era.

Scotland won just three of their 17 games under Williams before the Australia coach departed the role in April 2005.

Frank Hadden took over as Scotland’s head coach shortly afterwards and the team experienced a significant upsurge in form as they won five of their first nine matches under Hadden, and finished in third place in the 2006 Six Nations.

Williams has previously criticised Scotland’s set-up while he was in charge and claimed that he was able to bench press more than five players on the team at the age of 44.

