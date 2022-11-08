John Ryan included in Barbarians squad to face All Blacks XV

Munster and Ireland prop John Ryan has been named in the Barbarians’ squad to face the All Blacks XV in London this Sunday.

The Barbarians will take on the All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, where two Irishmen will be playing an important role for the invitational team.

Although the match-day squad has yet to be named, Ryan has been included in a list of 23 players, which means the Cork man is guaranteed at least a place on the bench.

Ronan O’Gara is coaching the team alongside Scott Robertson.

Meanwhile, Ronan O’Gara is coaching the team alongside his former Crusaders colleague Scott Robertson, and the La Rochelle director of rugby has taken several of his own players with him.

Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Sazy, Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Dillyn Leyds, Remi Picquette, Raymond Rhule and Teddy Thomas of La Rochelle have all been included in the squad, with the club not back in action for a few weeks.

Charlie Ngatai of Leinster has also been included in the squad, as the New Zealander will take on his countrymen in the famous black and white hooped jersey in what promises to be an entertaining encounter.

The All Blacks XV will be confident that they can notch a second win on their northern tour, after claiming a thumping 47-19 victory against Ireland A a the RDS Arena last Friday.

The Barbarians squad to take on the All Blacks XV.

Forwards

Facundo Bosch (Aviron Bayonnais, Argentina)

Camille Chat (Racing 92, France)

Georges-Henri Colombe (Stade Rochelais)

Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92, France)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, England)

Zach Mercer (Montpellier, England)

John Ryan (Munster, Ireland)

Romain Sazy (Stade Rochelais)

Lekima Tagitagivalu (Section Paloise, Fiji)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons, Wales)

Lauret Wenceslas (Racing 92, France)

Luke Whitelock (Section Paloise, New Zealand)

Backs

George Bridge (Montpellier, New Zealand)

Antoine Hastoy (Stade Rochelais, France)

Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Stade Rochelais, New Zealand)

Dillyn Leyds (Stade Rochelais, South Africa)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, England)

Charlie Ngatai (Leinster, New Zealand)

Remi Picquette (Stade Rochelais)

Raymond Rhule (Stade Rochelais, South Africa)

Teddy Thomas (Stade Rochelais, France)

Rhys Webb (Ospreys, Wales)

Ihaia West (Toulon)

