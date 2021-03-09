John Mitchell insists England will keep playing on the edge despite penalty count

Share and Enjoy !

England defence coach John Mitchell is adamant that England will continue playing on the edge despite their high penalty count in recent weeks.

Eddie Jones’ side have conceded 41 penalties in their first three Six Nations matches in 2021, in what has been a disappointing championship for England so far.

While England’s ill-discipline has proven to be extremely costly, Mitchell insisted at a press conference that the team would continue to play a physical game, while acknowledging some changes would have to be made.

“The biggest lesson has been acknowledged, and seen, that we need to sort out our discipline,” Mitchell admitted.

“What’s key to that is how we respond – some things we can control and some things we can’t, so it’s a matter of what we can control.

“There is greater awareness and education around the area but not for one minute do we want to stop playing on the edge and continue to be physical as we are. But it’s important we’re a lot cleverer and smarter in situations.”

‘I think you learn more from these situations’

England are obviously not in the position that they would have liked to have been in three rounds into the Six Nations, as losses to Scotland and Wales have all but ended their chances of retaining their title.

Despite their recent disappointing results, Mitchell spoke positively about the current situation the 2020 Six Nations champions have found themselves in, viewing their struggles as a learning opportunity.

“We’ve got a great opportunity to find our best and I think you learn more from these situations and the ability to find a way, that’s the real positive thing about it,” Mitchell explained.

“We haven’t found our best yet but we have that opportunity.”

England will face perhaps their toughest challenge of the championship yet when they take on France this Saturday, as they look to derail Les Bleus’ hopes of Grand Slam glory.

