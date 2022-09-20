All Blacks great John Kirwan calls for timer after Bernard Foley controversy

John Kirwan has called for a timer to be introduced in rugby after Australia’s Bernard Foley was done for time wasting by referee Mathieu Raynal.

Despite a 76-point thriller being played out by Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, much of the discussion after the match has centred on a late decision made by the referee.

Raynal awarded a free kick to New Zealand after he deemed that Foley was time wasting with less than a minute remaining in the game, and the All Blacks scored shortly after the resultant scrum to win the match.

The referee’s decision has divided opinion, although Rugby Australia have made a formal complaint to World Rugby after Raynal opted to take a technically correct but extremely rare stance against time wasting.

All Blacks great John Kirwan was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and argued that the sport’s rule makers need to take those decisions out of referee’s hands with a timer.

John Kirwan on the Bernard Foley incident.

“54,000 people walked out frustrated, upset and talking about the referee. Is that how we want international rugby? I reckon the solutions are way easier,” Kirwan said.

“We’re an anaerobic game. A power game, we’re not an aerobic game anymore. To take it into an aerobic game we need to have a time clock. It’s like the NBA; take it out of the referee’s decision.

“Just play it. You have 30 seconds to set the scrum and play. You have 40 seconds for a line out, infringement – free kick. For a penalty you’ve got 15 seconds to kick it out.

“Let’s speed our game up, because it’s not Foley’s fault and it’s not the ref’s fault.”

The start of a crackdown on time wasting?

It isn’t exactly unusual for teams to attempt to run down the clock in rugby, or to slow the game down in order to take a breather, although it is rarely punished by referees.

Raynal’s decision on Thursday may be a sign of things to come however, and Australia certainly will now be acutely aware of not taking too much time to get on with things.

If referees don’t follow Raynal’s lead and pressure teams to hurry up under threat of a free kick however, Australia will feel aggrieved by what will be a one-off stance against time wasting which cost them so dearly.

