All Blacks great John Kirwan accuses South Africa of going against rugby’s values

All Blacks legend John Kirwan has claimed that the current tactics being utilised by South Africa go against the “values of the game”.

The Springboks have come under plenty of criticism this year for their reliance on territorial kicking and set-piece play, as well as their frequent injury stoppages.

That game plan, while always criticised to an extent, did work for them earlier in the year as they claimed a 2-1 series victory against the British and Irish Lions, but they have since lost three games in-a-row.

Former All Blacks winger Kirwan was speaking on Newstalk ZB and expressed his astonishment at the Springboks’ positive assessment of their most recent loss to New Zealand.

John Kirwan on South Africa’s tactics.

“I think the scary thing for me was after the game the coach and the captain thought they’d had a good game. They’re not going to change their DNA but I think they need to because it’s not the game that I love,” Kirwan said.

“We do have an obligation to the fan, we want to make this game entertaining, if they want to kick high balls, it’s still tactically acceptable.

“But I don’t believe that’s in the best interest of the game and not within what I would call the values of the game. Is it entertaining? No. Does it work for them? Yes. Do I like it? No.”

TRC RD#6 TEAMS 🏉 🏆

Clash of the Titans! The All Blacks are seeking their sixth TRC 2021 win while the Springboks will be desperate to prevent a fourth defeat on the trot…

Team details: https://t.co/bFxo16eqWU#TRC2021#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/3fcLX3v1ME — Super Rugby/TRC (@SuperRugby) September 30, 2021

South Africa set to stick with their much-maligned game plan.

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard has indicated that his country intend to persist with their current style of play, saying that he believes that no team are better than them at the “aerial contest”.

While the box-kick has certainly worked well for the Springboks at times this year, as it created Sbu Nkosi’s try against the All Blacks last weekend, they have arguably utilised the tactic too much.

Replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies opted to kick the ball away with just over a minute remaining in the game against the All Blacks while the Springboks trailed by two points, which was gathered in the air by New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett.

The Springboks regularly kicked the ball away while in New Zealand’s half, and apart from Nkosi’s early try that tactic rarely worked for them, and was similarly ineffective in their two losses to Australia.

Read More About: john kirwan, south africa rugby, springboks