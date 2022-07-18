John Kirwan believes Ian Foster has been ‘thrown under the bus’ by NZ Rugby

John Kirwan has slammed New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, saying he has thrown All Blacks head coach Ian Foster under the bus.

The alarm bells are well and truly going off in New Zealand after the All Blacks’ test series defeat to Ireland, as the country’s rugby union have declared the loss as “unacceptable”, with a “thorough review” of the series now underway.

An All Blacks head coach has never been sacked before, although a few have stepped down, but Foster appears to be determined to continue in the highly pressurised role.

There have been calls for Foster to be relieved of his duties just 18 months out from the World Cup, and New Zealand Rugby have yet to come out and say if the All Blacks head coach will be remaining in his position.

All Blacks great John Kirwan was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and slammed the response of New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, having held a review of the coaching team last November.



“We did a review six months ago, so why are we doing another review? And who’s going to do it?” Kirwan questioned.

“Who selected them [the coaches] in the first place? How many rugby people were on the original selection committee? What are we reviewing? That statement from the CEO really annoys me.

“We’ve had it six months ago… Foster reviewed well, his three assistants didn’t, and I presume he went and said, ‘We’ll fix it.’ So after six months if it’s still clunky and it’s not working, what do you do?

“Why doesn’t Mark Robinson come out and say that? ‘We’ve got faith in the coaches.’ Everyone’s stopping and saying, ‘Are they going to get rid of Foster?’

“The CEO needs to come out and go, ‘We’ve done the review six months ago, we’re confident it’s turning around, it’s only three test matches.’ He’s throwing his coach under the bus people!

“Because everyone’s going, ‘Oh, meeting today, he’s going to sack him.’ Just come out and support him… What’s the review? Three days? He’s going to present to the board on Wednesday. What’s the review?”

STATEMENT | CEO Mark Robinson: Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night but clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected. We all know there is a huge amount of work to do. 1/2 — New Zealand Rugby (@NZRugby) July 17, 2022

Alarm bells are ringing.

The last time an All Blacks head coach stepped down before the conclusion of a Rugby World Cup cycle was in 2001, when Wayne Smith relinquished the role after Australia won back to back games against New Zealand to win the Bledisloe Cup.

Foster doesn’t look likely to step down, having expressed faith in his abilities to continue coaching the All Blacks in a post-match press conference grilling after the defeat in Wellington.

New Zealand will have to turn things around very quickly however, as they take on the Springboks twice on South African soil next month in the opening rounds of the Rugby Championship.

