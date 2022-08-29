John Kirwan calls for All Blacks leaders to be dropped after Argentina loss

John Kirwan has called for All Blacks captain Sam Cane and stalwart Sam Whitelock to sit out this weekend’s game against Argentina.

New Zealand has been left reeling again in the wake of the All Blacks’ defeat Argentina at the weekend, having seemingly turned a corner with a victory against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The pressure has again been dialled up on the All Blacks coaching team and playing group, as the team have been left searching for answers with another game against a fired up Argentina side coming up.

All Blacks great John Kirwan was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and suggested that Ian Foster should drop the primary leaders in the team in order to prompt a response.

John Kirwan on big calls facing the All Blacks.

“I think if you’ve got a leadership group that is not performing under pressure, the leadership ground need to get together. I’ve been one of those where you’re not performing well enough in the jersey,” Kirwan started.

“Normally one of you will get dropped. I think in the modern game it’s actually just sit down and say to Sam, ‘Look, I just want to see Dalton [Papali’i]. You’re not going anywhere, you’re captain.’

“But if we’re building something going forward, what’s our alternative to Sam? Do we need to see him under pressure? This is a really physical game. Both Whitelock and Sam Cane look pretty tired to me.

“It’s been a huge few weeks. Maybe we just need to go, ‘Sit this one out and play against Aussie.’ Just be open and honest about it. If they want to drop him, drop him. Just tell the truth.”

Response to win against the Springboks.

New Zealand Rugby backed Ian Foster to remain as All Blacks head coach until next year’s Rugby World Cup after the win against the Springboks, a decision which now looks rash.

The response to that victory in Johannesburg was surprising given that it was just New Zealand’s second win in seven matches, and the positivity that surrounded the team in the aftermath has now vanished.

While it isn’t certain that New Zealand Rugby will stick to the plan and back Foster all the way to the World Cup if results continue to go against the All Blacks, the governing body have backed themselves into a corner with their reaction to one good win.

