John Kavanagh offers to coach Johnny Sexton after Ellis Genge ‘pin’

Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has offered to coach Johnny Sexton after the Ireland captain was involved in an incident with Ellis Genge.

Sexton found himself underneath Genge during the final round Six Nations match between Ireland and England, when the English prop was seen pressing his forearm and elbow into the Irish captain’s face.

Kavanagh, a mixed martial arts coach for SBG Ireland, offered to give a clinic on how to get out of “amateur pins” to the Ireland rugby team as a result of the scuffle.

“Bring me in for an afternoon Irish rugby and I’ll have Sexton and the lads escaping amateur pins like this in the blink of an eye,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter.

“If any of them can hold me down the lesson is free.”

No citing for Genge

Despite the incident receiving much attention in the media, Genge has not been cited for the altercation with the Ireland captain that occurred during the dying minutes of the game in Dublin.

As a result, Genge won’t miss any games with his club Leicester Tigers, and will be able to continue to stake a claim for selection for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki and France lock Paul Willemse will both attend disciplinary hearings on Tuesday after the pair were sent off during the latest round of the Six Nations.

Aki was given a red card for a high tackle on England’s Billy Vunipola, while Willemse was sent off after he was deemed to have touched the eye area of Wales’ Wyn Jones during a clear out.

