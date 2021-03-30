BBC rugby broadcaster John Inverdale steps down after 30 years

John Inverdale has left his job as a BBC rugby broadcaster to take up a job with the English RFU.

Inverdale, who turns 64 this September, has been involved with the BBC for 30 years but will now take up a new role representing the National Clubs Association on the RFU Council.

The English broadcaster first became the BBC’s main rugby union anchor in the 2006 Six Nations Championship, and was at the helm for the last time during the coverage of Scotland’s last gasp win against France at the weekend.

Congratulations to John Inverdale on his retirement from @bbcsport. Here’s myself and John at his local rugby club and this picture is extra special because it’s one of the only pictures you will ever find when I have a beer in my hand! One of the best broadcasters out there🙌 pic.twitter.com/aCcKpzey9j — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) March 30, 2021

‘I’m finding it fascinating being on the inside.’

Inverdale was speaking to The Times about his decision to leave BBC, explaining that he was unable to continue as a broadcaster while working with the RFU.

“I got a call out of the blue asking if I wanted to sit on the RFU Council and represent the National Clubs Association and having spent 30 years saying that the RFU needs to sort itself out, I decided to think about it,” Inverdale said.

“I approached the BBC and they said that if I was a member of the governing body, I couldn’t do any England matches and in the background was the doubts as to whether the BBC would be involved in the future anyway.

“I’m almost ashamed to say, but I’m not ashamed at all, that I’m actually really enjoying it. I’m finding it fascinating being on the inside rather than lobbing stones at it from the outside.”

Inverdale has been involved in broadcasting a number of sporting events with the BBC, including the Olympics, Wimbledon, the Grand National and the FIFA World Cup.

The veteran sports broadcaster has also worked with ITV, leading the Rugby World Cup’s coverage for the UK television channel back in 2015.

Read More About: BBC, john inverdale, rfu