John Hodnett praises Munster’s improving skills after another crucial win

John Hodnett has praised Munster’s improving skill set after the province recorded another crucial win in the URC.

Munster put five tries past the Lions in difficult conditions down in Cork to give their URC play-off hopes another major boost, having snatched an unlikely victory against Ulster at the death last weekend.

Graham Rowntree endured a difficult start to life as Munster’s head coach, although his team have improved massively in recent times and have now won four of their last five URC fixtures.

Flanker John Hodnett was speaking to TG4 after being named as man of the match, and was complimentary of the skills his team mates showed as Munster won in style on a wet and windy night.

John Hodnett on Munster’s win against the Lions.

“They’re a big pack, they’re big men. Dealing with their physicality was probably the biggest part and I thought we did that quite well,” Hodnett said of the win against the Lions.

“Our defence was very good again. We didn’t concede a try and that’s massive for us and even the support here now under the conditions was savage.

“We’re building on skills every week, just trying to get better and bringing it out to the pitch here now. We’re just working on it every week.”

Finishing in the top eight is now a real possibility.

Munster’s hopes of securing a place in the URC play-offs and in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup took a real dent after a narrow loss to Leinster, but Rowntree’s side now find themselves very well placed less than two weeks later.

Rowntree rested several first-choice players against Ulster and the Lions after a tough run of fixtures, but Munster’s young guns have stepped up to deliver nine points out of a possible ten in the last two games.

Having won six and lost six of their 12 URC fixtures so far, Munster now sit in fifth place in the table, although several teams below them within touching distance have games in hand.

Munster do have a nice run of fixtures coming up in the URC however, as they travel to Treviso to take on Benetton before three successive home games against the Ospreys, Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors.

Read More About: munster rugby