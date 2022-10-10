John Hodnett aiming to kick on with Munster after Emerging Ireland tour

John Hodnett is confident that he will be a wiser player when he returns to Munster after two weeks with Emerging Ireland in South Africa.

Emerging Ireland left South Africa undefeated after claiming a 21-14 victory against the Cheetahs on Sunday afternoon, having also overcome challenges from the Griquas and Pumas.

The tour certainly had its critics as players missed out on URC action, although it did give players who aren’t first-choice for their respective provinces the chance to get game time under their belts.

Munster flanker John Hodnett is just one of those, and he stressed after Emerging Ireland’s win against the Cheetahs that his time in South Africa will stand to him when he returns home.

John Hodnett on his time with Emerging Ireland.

“In fairness the altitude and the conditions here were hard. We were all fairly dust after about 20 minutes. But in fairness when we went down to 13 men we really dug in,” Hodnett said.

“I think that’s what broke the back of [the Cheetahs]. We survived that 10 minutes of 13 men and we went from there then. I think we got good confidence from that.

“Once we stayed in our shape a lot of opportunities opened up. You could see there that the tries we got were unbelievable. So it just shows what we can do when we get going.

“I’ll take loads home. I learnt so much out here over the last two weeks so hopefully I’ll bring those [lessons] when I go back to Munster and keep going from there and trying to get better.”

🗣️ “I’ve learned so much out here, I’ll take it back to Munster and will just keep trying to get better.” Hear from John Hodnett at full-time in Bloemfontein ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #EmergingIreland pic.twitter.com/KQQEgoyA1n — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 9, 2022

Munster will be delighted to see their touring players return home.

Hodnett will return home with a host of other Munster players who impressed in South Africa, during a time in which the province has struggled considerably in the URC.

Out-half Jack Crowley, lock Tom Ahern and full back Shane Daly were particularly impressive and will bolster Munster’s forces on their return from South Africa.

Although the Emerging Ireland tourists are unlikely to play any part in Munster’s game against the Bulls this Saturday, they could feature against Leinster and Ulster in the following weeks as the province looks to arrest a poor start to the season.

