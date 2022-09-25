John Cooney underlines his credentials with 30-point haul against Scarlets

John Cooney reminded Ireland’s coaches of his talents with a 30-point haul in Ulster’s thrilling win against the Scarlets.

Ulster and the Scarlets shared 12 tries between them in a high-scoring encounter in Llanelli, with the Irish province ultimately coming out on top to make it two bonus-point wins from two in the URC.

Cooney was named as the man of the match for his efforts, as he scored two tries, slotted seven conversions and kicked two penalties to score 30 of Ulster’s 55 points on his return from injury.

John Cooney on Ulster’s high-scoring win against the Scarlets.

The 32-year-old was speaking on Premier Sports after the game and admitted that the frenetic pace of the game meant Ulster allowed Scarlets back into contention, before regaining control of proceedings.

“The first 20 minutes is up there with one of the fastest games I ever played. We had the ball for four or five minutes at the start,” Cooney revealed.

“It’s probably reflected in how we let them back in the game, we were all pretty tired at that stage. There’s a lot still to work on. We let them back in the game a few times but for the fans I’d say it was a great game to watch.”

2 tries.

3 try assists.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played for Ireland since 2020.

While Cooney played in Ireland’s first three games under Andy Farrell, he hasn’t won a cap for his country since February 2020, the last game before the Six Nations was postponed due to the pandemic.

Cooney’s performances have remained quite consistent since then, although he has fallen down the pecking order in the eyes of the Irish management, with Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray and Craig Casey all regularly selected ahead of him.

Gibson-Park in particular has come on leaps and bounds in the last year, and Farrell and his fellow coaches don’t seem keen to deviate from their current options at scrum-half.

Saturday’s performance suggests that Cooney is still capable of playing at an international standard however, while he also proved he can excel in the high-paced game that Ireland currently favour.

