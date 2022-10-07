John Barclay questions if it would be right for John Cooney to play for Scotland

John Barclay has questioned if it would be right for John Cooney to play for Scotland, as he has already won 11 caps for Ireland.

Extra.ie reported last week that Cooney, whose father is from Glasgow, will be eligible to play for Scotland next year under World Rugby’s new eligibility rules as he won his last cap for Ireland in February 2020.

The new rule was brought in with the Pacific Island nations in mind, as players with a strong connection to one of Fiji, Tonga or Samoa often play briefly for the likes of New Zealand or Australia before falling out of favour.

Players from all countries can avail of the rule however, although there is yet to be a case of a player switching their allegiance from one tier one nation to another.

John Barclay on John Cooney’s potential Scotland switch.

Former Scotland captain John Barclay was speaking on Premier Sports’ URC Unloaded podcast and admitted he has reservations over a potential Cooney switch, despite the scrum-half’s talents.

“It’s a tricky line to run. The rules aren’t there for that. I think if you see a slow trickle of this back they way.. it’s not what that rule was set out to do, I don’t think,” Barclay said.

“But I think he’s a great player. He doesn’t seem to have had any joy with Ireland. A couple of years ago people were saying, ‘Why is he not getting a look in?’ He kind of got a foot in the door but it never really felt like he got a decent crack at the whip.”

Balancing act for coaches.

Should Cooney win any caps for Scotland, naturally it will mean that someone who is currently eligible will miss out.

Barclay likened that situation to one he experienced himself, as he missed out on Scotland’s 2015 World Cup squad as New Zealand-born flanker John Hardie was selected ahead of him.

Hardie, who qualified for Scotland through his grandmother, had never won any caps for New Zealand, although he had never been to Scotland before linking up with the country’s World Cup squad.

“Ali Price will think, ‘I’ll back myself.’ It’s more about the guys down the pecking order. I remember before the 2015 World Cup we had this whole chat about whoever trains the best and it’s all about pre-season,” Barclay explained.

“I did eight weeks if the most miserable pre-season and they brought in John Hardie, a great guy and a great player, and they brought him in four weeks before the first game. Then he went to the World Cup.

“I think it’s a really tricky thing to do as a coach. You want the best players, and I’m sure there’s no doubt if [Cooney] comes to play for Scotland he’ll do his best job and he’ll be great.”

