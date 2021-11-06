John Barclay argues that Richard Cockerill’s methods could drag England down

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has argued that Richard Cockerill’s “obsessive” methods could have a negative effect on England over time.

Cockerill was appointed as England’s new forwards’ coach in September, and his work behind the scenes will be assessed for the first time in his side’s game against Tonga today.

The former England hooker experienced plenty of success when in charge of both Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh, but both team’s performances dipped near the end of his tenure at each club.

Barclay, who played under Cockerill at Edinburgh, was writing in his column for The Times and argued that while his former head coach may prove to be a success at England at first, players may soon tire of his style of coaching.

John Barclay on Richard Cockerill.

“Over a short period, his methods can be invigorating and sharpen you up. It’s when you are exposed to them for months and years at a time that they drain you and drag you down,” Barclay wrote.

“As an Edinburgh player, I would pull into Murrayfield each morning, park up, and dread the day that lay ahead. I wasn’t alone. Cockerill, 50, has no gears — his default, and only, approach is to rant and rave every day. He is obsessive. He hopes the players have the mental capacity and resilience to return stronger.