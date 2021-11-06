Close sidebar

John Barclay argues that Richard Cockerill’s methods could drag England down

by Eoin Harte
Former Scotland captain John Barclay has argued that Richard Cockerill’s “obsessive” methods could have a negative effect on England over time.

Cockerill was appointed as England’s new forwards’ coach in September, and his work behind the scenes will be assessed for the first time in his side’s game against Tonga today.

The former England hooker experienced plenty of success when in charge of both Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh, but both team’s performances dipped near the end of his tenure at each club.

Barclay, who played under Cockerill at Edinburgh, was writing in his column for The Times and argued that while his former head coach may prove to be a success at England at first, players may soon tire of his style of coaching.

John Barclay on Richard Cockerill.

“Over a short period, his methods can be invigorating and sharpen you up. It’s when you are exposed to them for months and years at a time that they drain you and drag you down,” Barclay wrote.

“As an Edinburgh player, I would pull into Murrayfield each morning, park up, and dread the day that lay ahead. I wasn’t alone. Cockerill, 50, has no gears — his default, and only, approach is to rant and rave every day. He is obsessive. He hopes the players have the mental capacity and resilience to return stronger.

“That style had a place, but to me it is a relic. Players are more reflective now; there are enough metrics to quantify their own performance and plenty of coaching opportunities to realise the necessary change.

“They do not need a bad cop asking needlessly pointed questions and heaping on pressure; most good players, with the proper coaching, can ask those questions of themselves.”

England look to put disappointing Six Nations campaign behind them.

Cockerill is just one of a number of new faces in England’s coaching staff this November, after changes were made following their fifth place finish in this year’s Six Nations.

Several new players have also been introduced since then, with exciting young stars Freddie Steward and Adam Radwan set to start today against Tonga, while the likes of Jamie Blamire, Alex Dombrandt and Marcus Smith are on the bench.

Smith was selected on the bench as he is currently dealing with a minor leg injury, although he may replace Owen Farrell in the starting team at late notice after the England captain tested positive for covid yesterday.

Farrell is being retested for the virus today, and a decision on whether he will start or not won’t be made public until 90 minutes before England take on Tonga at 3.15 pm.

