Johann van Graan pleased with Munster’s efforts after illness hit squad

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was largely positive, after his side suffered a narrow 13-8 defeat to Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Although Munster tasted defeat at Sandy Park, they have the opportunity to overturn the five-point deficit at Thomond Park next Saturday in the second leg of their Champions Cup encounter.

Plenty of big name players were unavailable to Munster due to either injury or illness, and van Graan revealed that a number of players who did end up taking to the pitch were also unwell during the week.

Van Graan was speaking to BT Sport after the game and expressed his hope that a number of players will be ready to play in Limerick after missing out this weekend.

Johann van Graan on the issues Munster faced.

“It was a tremendous game of rugby. I felt we lost the breakdown battle in the first 40. We got stuck into the second 40. Both teams had opportunities to win it there in the end, I think it’s a fair result,” van Graan said.

“We’ll have to go and see [who’s available next weekend]. Hopefully we’ll get a few more back. Obviously we lost a few guys to sickness. We had a few guys that literally just made the game because of sickness with that stomach bug we had.

“Hopefully we get some players back next week but all credit to the guys who played today… All to play for next weekend at Thomond Park.”

Thomond Park awaits.

Although Munster lost the first leg against Exeter, they will be confident enough that they can overturn the deficit in front of their home supporters at Thomond Park.

Exeter were far better in the first half of the game at Sandy Park, but they didn’t make the most of their opportunities and should have been up by more than 10 at half time.

Likewise, Munster should have scored more when the Chiefs were reduced to 13 men after two of their players were sent to the sin bin, although they did score a try through Shane Daly during that period.

Peter O’Mahony and Joey Carbery could return next weekend after missing out on the first leg due to minor injuries, although Munster are unlikely to be fully back up to full strength.

