Johann van Graan tells players to dream big in first interview as Bath head coach

Johann van Graan has told his new squad of players to “dream big” in his first interview as Bath’s head coach.

The South African left his position as Munster’s head coach at the end of the season in order to join Bath, despite the province’s intention to keep him in Limerick.

Van Graan has a big job on his hands at Bath however, as the 1998 European champions finished in last place in the Gallagher Premiership last season, avoiding the drop only because relegation from the league has been temporarily paused.

The former Munster head coach was speaking as Bath’s new boss for the first time in an interview with the club’s media channel and stressed to his players that they should be aiming high for the season ahead.

“In a few weeks time we’ll be going across to Jersey as a group, we’re waiting for some of the England boys to come back from Australia after their time away,” Van Graan said.

“Some of the U20 lads and some players [joining Bath] from other clubs are still on their holidays, and in Jersey we’ll be together as a group for the first time and can discuss where do we actually want to take this team and this club.

“I’ve got a vision of where I believe we can go to, but you need buy-in from everybody. A coach that I respect a lot taught me that you’ve got to dream big dreams because big dreams makes a man’s blood stir.

“That’s what we’re looking for. We want to dream big, we know that we’ve got such a long way ahead of ourselves, we’ve got a lot of work to do, but you’ve got to start somewhere and we started last week.”

Bath had no shortage of talent on their books last season, although a number of their best players were plagued with injuries while those who were fit performed well below their potential for the most part.

The club has lost quite a few key players in the offseason however, with Anthony Watson, Taulupe Faletau, Danny Cipriani and Seems Rokoduguni all departing.

Several England internationals have stayed with Bath however, such as Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Sam Underhill, Jonathan Joseph and Joe Cokanasiga, with more than enough talent in the squad to avoid another last-place finish in the Premiership.

