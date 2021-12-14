Joey Carbery in need of surgery after fracturing his elbow

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery faces another period of time on the sidelines, as the province confirmed that he fractured his elbow against Wasps.

Carbery has unfortunately experienced an injury-riddled career so far, having recent spent 13 months out of the game after suffering a serious ankle injury.

The 26-year-old returned to action with Munster back in February, and played his first game for Ireland since the World Cup against Japan in July.

The talented fly-half was gone from strength to strength since then, having played a crucial role for Ireland in their wins against New Zealand and Argentina last month, while he has also impressed for his province.

Munster issue injury update.

Carbery again played a vital role for Munster in the province’s Heineken Champions Cup victory against Wasps, but was forced off through injury in the 72nd minute, and was replaced by 19-year-old Tony Butler.

Munster’s Chris Farrell, John Hodnett, Roman Salanoa and Jonathan Wren all suffered minor injuries against Wasps, but the province has revealed that they all returned to training today.

There has been no further update on the injured trio of Calvin Nash, Rowan Osborne and RG Snyman.

The province also revealed that the 14 Munster players and staff who were quarantining in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid-19 in South Africa have returned home, but are required to undertake an additional period of self-isolation.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp ahead of Saturday’s @ChampionsCup clash with Castres Olympique at @ThomondStadium ⤵️#MUNvCO #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 14, 2021

Joey Carbery’s absence could be an issue for Munster.

Munster take on Castres Olympique at Thomond Park this Saturday, and are expected to welcome back a number of players who have finished their periods of quarantine after returning from South Africa.

Some of those who returned from South Africa and tested positive for Covid-19 at a later date in Ireland are unlikely to feature, while players who just recently arrived home from Cape Town will also be unavailable.

The province have not named any of the players who tested positive in either South Africa or Ireland for privacy reasons, which means we can only speculate about who will be available for the game against Castres.

Fly-halves Ben Healy and Jack Crowley could be available, having returned from South Africa, but if not, academy player Buckley may get another run out with the senior side.

