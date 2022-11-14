Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw ruled out of Australia game

Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Australia after suffering injuries in the win against Fiji.

Henshaw came off just five minutes into Ireland’s game against Fiji due to a hamstring issue, while Carbery was removed from the field after taking a blow to the head in a tackle that resulted in a red card for Albert Tuisue.

Both have returned to their respective provinces, as Carbery will follow the return to play protocols after failing his head injury assessment while Henshaw will continue his rehab for his hamstring issue.

Jimmy O’Brien was also removed from play to carry out a head injury assessment, although as he came off in the 76th minute there wasn’t time for him to return to the field of play and he is expected to return to training tomorrow.

Johnny Sexton is being monitored this week.

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan, all of whom picked up knocks in the game against South Africa, will be monitored this week and re-integrated into training.

Joe McCarthy, who suffered a head injury in Ireland A’s game against the All Blacks XV, has returned to the squad after completing the return to play protocols.

Bundee Aki, who has been training with the squad in recent weeks, is available to play on Saturday after completing his suspension for a dangerous clear out in Connacht’s URC encounter with the Stormers.

Extended Ireland squad for game against Australia.

Backs (15)

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Caolin Blade (Connacht)

Craig Casey (Munster)

Jack Crowley (Munster)

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Michael Lowry (Ulster)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Calvin Nash (Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards (21)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Max Deegan (Leinster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Iain Henderson (Ulster)

Rob Herring (Ulster)

Jeremy Loughman (Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

James Ryan (Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Nick Timoney (Ulster)

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

