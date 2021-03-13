Joey Carbery reminds Irish fans of his talent in first start in 14 months

Joey Carbery put in a player of the match performance in his first start in 14 months as Munster defeated the Scarlets by 18 points at Thomond Park.

The Ireland fly-half returned to action for the first time since January 2020 against the Cardiff Blues last month, getting some important minutes under his belt off the bench.

Friday night presented Carbery with his first appearance in the number 10 shirt in over a year, and the 25-year-old grabbed his opportunity with both hands as he proved to be a constant threat to the Scarlets’ defence.

Carbery went on an incredible solo run in the first half, evading a number of Scarlets defenders before passing the ball to winger Shane Daly to cap off a sensational try.

While the Athy man didn’t score a try himself, Carbery was extremely effective in marshalling the Munster attack and was well worth the player of the match award.

Munster scored four tries in total, securing the bonus-point as well as their fifth victory in a row, ahead of their Guinness Pro14 Grand Final date with Leinster in a couple of weeks time.

Back with a bang 💥💥💥 Tonight’s Guinness Player of the Match on his first start since returning from injury, @JoeyCarbery 👏👏👏#MUNvSCA #GuinnessPRO14 #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 12, 2021

Good news for Irish fans

Carbery returning to form was a welcome sight for Ireland fans, as head coach Andy Farrell has struggled to settle on a back-up option and successor to incumbent fly-half Johnny Sexton.

Since the New Zealand-born playmaker’s injury struggles began during Ireland’s Rugby World Cup warm-up matches in 2019, Ross Byrne, Billy Burns and Jack Carty have all had opportunities at 10 in the green shirt.

None have been able to really challenge Sexton for the role of starting fly-half however, despite the Ireland captain approaching 36 years old.

Should Carbery return to the form he showed before his injury troubles, a proper contest for the 10 jersey may commence between himself and Sexton after the Six Nations.

