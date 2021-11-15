Joey Carbery promises to push Johnny Sexton for Ireland starting role

Joey Carbery has laid the gauntlet down to Johnny Sexton, saying he is eager to step up and assume the role of Ireland’s first-choice fly-half.

Sexton was again excellent against New Zealand, as he led Ireland to their third-ever win against the All Blacks and showed that he is still more than capable of playing at the highest level at the age of 36.

When the Ireland captain was forced to leave the field with 15 minutes to go after a head knock, Carbery proved that he was well able to close out the game, as he slotted three crucial penalties to secure a nine-point win for the men in green.

Although it looks as though Sexton will remain as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half for the foreseeable future, Carbery told RTE that he is aiming to replace his former mentor at Leinster in the number 10 jersey.

Joey Carbery on Johnny Sexton and Ireland’s number 10 jersey.

“If I keep working on my game and taking little bits from Johnny and keep improving and stay injury-free then hopefully I will be in a good place and, if the time comes, I’ll be happy to step up,” Carbery said.

“It’s tough, especially when he’s playing well week in, week out. But all I can do is train, improve myself, get better each week and see where that brings me. I think we’re both different people; I think we’re both different players the way we play.

“Obviously, I can learn a huge amount from Johnny because he’s done it, seen everything. I think anyone would want to [start more often] but I haven’t been available through injury for the last two years for the Six Nations games.

“When I’m fit and available for a game, I try to put my hand up. I just have to keep doing my job. There’s always room to improve.”

𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 from JC. 🧊@JoeyCarbery landed three crucial penalties yesterday, including this kick from the halfway line 👇#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/KhUdsG3BUE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 14, 2021

Argentina may present a golden opportunity for the Munster fly-half.

Sexton has established that he is still Ireland’s best operator at number 10 in his country’s last two games against Japan and New Zealand, but Carbery will likely get an opportunity to show what he can do against Argentina.

Andy Farrell is likely to make numerous changes to his team for Ireland’s final match of the Autumn Nations Series, and after Sexton picked up a knock against the All Blacks, Carbery appears set to be named at number 10.

Carbery did start for Ireland against Japan and the USA this summer, but it has been over two years since he last started against tier one opposition, due to his long-term absence after suffering an ankle injury.

Argentina will provide a stern test for Carbery, which in turn will provide head coach Farrell with a great opportunity to see just how ready his back up fly-half is to make the step up.

