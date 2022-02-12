Joey Carbery looks at the positives after gut-wrenching loss to France

Joey Carbery has looked on the bright side after Ireland’s loss to France, saying the team can take plenty of positives from their performance in Paris.

Ireland fought back admirably in the second half, having trailed by 12 points at the break, but the men in green ultimately came up short against a physical French side.

Andy Farrell’s men had gotten themselves within a single point of France after two quick tries early on in the second half, but the home side reasserted themselves and managed to hold on to win by 30 points to 24.

Carbery was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and admitted that while he was disappointed with the loss, he was proud of his team mates after a brave effort.

Joey Carbery on Ireland’s narrow loss to France.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I feel like we probably didn’t start quick enough and let them into the game too quickly. They kicked their goals and played really well. They took their chances. We just have to recoup and look back at it,” Carbery said.

“We knew from the start that they’re extremely physical and probably sucked us in and got us on the outside a few times. Credit to them, they played really well.

“To be honest, we’re absolutely gutted, but look, there’s huge positives we can still take from that. We fought back really well and the belief in this team is there. We’ll learn from this and get better.

“We know how good this team can be. We just need to believe in ourselves. We showed bits of it, if we could have done it for the whole game… But I’m so proud of this team and so proud to be part of this team. Incredibly honoured.”

The men in green are still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations.

Irish dreams of a Grand Slam are now dead, although there is still a chance that the men in green could win the Six Nations this year, thanks to the bonus points they picked up against Wales and France.

Ireland’s destiny is out of their own hands, as France will need to lose a match for any other side to win the tournament, although Les Bleus certainly aren’t guaranteed to win their next two games as they face trips to Edinburgh and Cardiff.

France will now be the favourites to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2010, but Ireland are in second place and will get the perfect opportunity to get their campaign back on track against Italy in the next round.

An away game against England and a final round match against Scotland follow that, although based on current form, Ireland will be confident that they could win those two games to clinch the Triple Crown at the very least.

