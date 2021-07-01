Joey Carbery returns as Ireland team for Japan is named

Joey Carbery will play his first game for Ireland since the 2019 Rugby World Cup after being named in the starting team to face Japan on Saturday.

James Ryan will captain Ireland after proving his fitness for the game against the Brave Blossoms, having suffered an adductor injury in training last week.

Head coach Andy Farrell has gone with the strongest side available to him in an Ireland squad missing plenty of players due to the British and Irish Lions tour, for what should be a tough challenge against the Japanese.

Gavin Coombes set to win his first cap off the bench.

Just one uncapped player is in Ireland’s match-day squad, with Munster youngster Gavin Coombes in line to make his international debut off the bench at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Caelan Doris will make his first appearance for Ireland this year, after the Mayo native was ruled out of the Six Nations as he was struggling with concussion symptoms.

Ronan Kelleher will start at hooker, having spent time with Warren Gatland’s Lions squad in Jersey, before the side jetted off for South Africa.

The back three has a settled feel to it, as Hugo Keenan and Jacob Stockdale retain their places in the side from Ireland’s last game against England in March, while Jordan Larmour comes in on the right wing.

Check out the Ireland team to play Japan below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

13. Chris Farrell (Munster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

10. Joey Carbery (Munster)

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

5. James Ryan (Leinster, Ireland captain)

4. Ultan Dillane (Connacht)

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster)

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster)

18. John Ryan (Munster)

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

20. Gavin Coombes (Munster)

21. Craig Casey (Munster)

22. Billy Burns (Ulster)

23. Shane Daly (Munster)

