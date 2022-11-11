Joey Carbery admits frustration over playing second fiddle to Johnny Sexton

Joey Carbery has admitted his frustration over playing second fiddle to Johnny Sexton but has stressed that he uses that emotion to spur himself on.

Carbery will start for Ireland against Fiji on Saturday, his first run out in the number 10 jersey since playing against Italy in the Six Nations back in February.

Although Carbery did play in Ireland’s last three games, which includes two victories against the All Blacks and one against the Springboks, the 27-year-old only featured for a combined total of 13 minutes in those encounters.

Speaking to Virgin Media ahead of Ireland’s game against Fiji, Carbery admitted that sitting on the bench can be a frustrating experience.

“I’ve been involved in a huge amount of wins and some really special days. I’d like to be starting more and playing more minutes but I think that will come,” Carbery said.

“I’m still developing and coming back from injuries has set me back. I’m excited now for this season to get up and running and progress hopefully from Saturday on and put my hand up.

“I just want to keep getting on the pitch, keep getting minutes and really enjoy it… It’s very frustrating because it’s obviously a huge honour to be part of it, but I suppose everyone wants to be doing the best they can and showing what they can do.

“It is frustrating but I’m trying to use it as a positive and take little bits, learn and add to my game. I’ll hopefully be a better player from it.”

Pundits and fans alike often argue that Ireland will struggle without Sexton at out-half, which amounts to an indirect comment on Carbery’s quality and the ability of those behind him.

While Carbery understands why there is a belief that Ireland are reliant on Sexton, he is determined to prove that idea wrong.

“I don’t agree with it, but I understand that Johnny’s been there for so long and he’s been there at the forefront of all the big wins,” Carbery acknowledged.

“I can completely understand but I don’t think it’s a very fair reflection. People are free to their opinion but hopefully this weekend I can put my hand up and show them that they’re not right.”

