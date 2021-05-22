Joe Schmidt reportedly turns down offers from two Super Rugby sides

Joe Schmidt has refused coaching offers from both the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

According to New Zealand publisher Stuff, the two incoming Super Rugby sides have both been unsuccessful in recruiting former Ireland head coach Schmidt for their first season in the premier southern hemisphere club competition.

Both clubs are aiming to sign a high-profile coach ahead of next season but Schmidt, who last coached Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, has resisted the temptation to return to Super Rugby as a coach.

The FRU today welcomed New Zealand Rugby’s announcement that it would award a conditional license to the Fijian Drua to participate in the Super Rugby competition from 2022 onwards.

Read below for more!!!https://t.co/sLMbOXpmt3 — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 14, 2021

Joe Schmidt’s career so far.

Schmidt first became involved in professional coaching back in 2003 when he joined New Zealand National Provincial Championship side Bay of Plenty as an assistant coach.

The Kiwi then joined Super Rugby side the Blues in an assistant capacity in 2004, before leaving his home country in 2007 to work as the backs coach for Clermont Auvergne in the Top 14 under fellow New Zealander Vern Cotter.

The former Manawatu player took his first job as a head coach with Leinster in 2010, winning two Heineken Cups, a Pro12 and a European Challenge Cup with the province before taking over as Ireland head coach in 2013.

Schmidt had plenty of success with Ireland as he won three Six Nations titles during six years in charge but his tenure ultimately ended in disappointment as his side suffered a heavy loss in the World Cup quarter-final to the All Blacks in 2019.

Pacific Island involvement in Super Rugby.

The Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika have both been given conditional licences to join a 12-team Super Rugby competition in 2022.

As it stands, 10 teams play in Super Rugby – five each from New Zealand and Australia. This year, each country ran a domestic tournament, before playing a trans-Tasman competition in the second half of the season.

The competition used to feature sides from South Africa, Argentina and Japan, but all pulled out following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and look unlikely to return.

The Drua and Moana Pasifika – which will represent Tonga and Samoa – are both currently looking to fill in their playing and coaching squads ahead of next year.

Read More About: fijian drua, Joe Schmidt, moana pasifika, super rugby