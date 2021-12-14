Joe Schmidt ‘humbled’ to be joining the All Blacks set-up

Joe Schmidt has said that it is “humbling to be involved” with the All Blacks after being confirmed as an independent selector for the side.

Former Ireland head coach Schmidt will be replacing Grant Fox in the All Blacks set-up, who will leave the role he first took up in 2011 after next year’s three-match test series against the Irish.

Schmidt, who will also be working as a part-time support coach for the Blues in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season, said he was excited about the prospect of linking up with New Zealand’s national team.

Ian Foster welcomes Joe Schmidt to the All Blacks.

“It’s humbling to be involved and I’m looking forward to learning more about the players and the All Blacks environment and helping out as best I can,” Schmidt said.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was delighted to welcome Schmidt onboard, saying that he will be working closely with him and assistant coach John Plumtree next year.

“Joe will bring a wealth of New Zealand and international experience into the role, so we are delighted to have him join us,” Foster commented.

“He will work closely with me and ‘Plums’ on selections but his insights will be valuable in other areas as well, so we look forward to having him join us.”

Welcome to the family, Joe Schmidt 🖤🇳🇿 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 13, 2021

New Zealand will look to improve in 2022.

2021 started off on the right foot for New Zealand, as they won nine straight matches against the likes of Tonga, Fiji, Australia, Argentina and South Africa, which saw them go top of the World Rugby Rankings.

Their performances later on in the year were far less impressive however, as they lost three of their last six matches against South Africa, Ireland and France.

New Zealand currently sit in second place in the rankings, although little separates them from third and fourth placed England and Ireland, which is a fair reflection of their recent performances.

While there won’t be significant changes made to the All Blacks’ backroom team, taking Schmidt onboard does indicate that those in charge of New Zealand Rugby believes some change is necessary.

