England rugby international Joe Marler has teamed up with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) for a clever YouTube video about mental health.

Marler is an ambassador for the organisation, who made the video which aired on International Men’s Day.

The British and Irish Lions capped prop has spoken about his own issues with mental health in the media and is urging anyone out there with similar struggles to not keep quiet.

The video (which can be watched below) appears to be a standard player interview in which Marler speaks about his hopes for his club Harlequins for the coming season.

However, an important message about seeking help for mental health issues is hidden in the video.

That message reads, “Yeah, I’m not doing good. I try to put on a brave face but it’s not helping. I’m on the brink.”

Find the message? 84% of men say they bottle up their emotions. So this #InternationalMensDay we want to make sure everyone has the chance to talk if they’re feeling crap. If you ever need help, we’re here for you. No matter what. https://t.co/wFhuw1eg7y — CALM (@theCALMzone) November 19, 2020

According to CALM, 84% of men bottle up their emotions. The video addresses this issue and encourages men to not keep their problems to themselves.

“Rugby is the ultimate macho sport”

When speaking to CALM, Marler explains how the culture in rugby may stop players from speaking publicly about their feelings.

“Rugby is the ultimate macho sport and there’s a fear that if you show any sort of weakness publicly then you’re giving free rein to the opposition to take advantage of it.

“Alongside that, I always worried that if I opened up about my mental health struggles that it would be used against me, or seen as weakness by my own team mates.

“The more I’ve spoken openly with my friends and family about my issues, the stronger I’ve felt. It’s strong to be open and honest about how you feel, it’s not a weakness.

“I was really excited about the prospect of this project helping people to understand that it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay not to be okay and that they’re not alone in how they’re feeling,” Marler said.

