Ecstatic Joe Marler on ‘another level’ after Harlequins’ Premiership triumph

Joe Marler was on cloud nine after Harlequins stunned Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham Stadium to become Gallagher Premiership champions for the second time.

Harlequins prop Marler was named as the man of the match after his side claimed a thrilling 40-38 victory against reigning Premiership champions Exeter on Saturday evening.

Marler was speaking to BT Sport after the game and gave an emotional interview which summed up just how much winning the Premiership for a second time meant to him.

Joe Marler on Harlequins’ triumph: ‘I’ve taken in every single moment today.’

“[Winning the Premiership twice] sounds better than the one time! I appreciate it more, I’ve taken in every single moment today,” Marler explained.

“At 21 I didn’t have a clue what I was doing, in anything! I can’t really remember anything. Not in a good way, I remember it in a bad way. This is another level. I’m so grateful. I don’t know what I’m saying! It’s loud noises!

“There’s been a lot that’s changed [since January]. I can’t go through it all because you’re on the clock. The group of boys have grown stronger, and stronger, and stronger. The love for each other is massive.

“We started to believe in what we are and what we want to be. We don’t do it the easy way.”

Late flourish sees Quins seal their first Premiership title since 2012.

Exeter were the favourites going into the final, having been crowned as English champions twice in the last four years, but a swashbuckling display from Harlequins saw the Chiefs come undone in their sixth consecutive Premiership final.

The Chiefs had a five-point lead with 10 minutes to go, but two tries from Louis Lynagh (the son of Wallabies legend Michael) in the space of five minutes put Harlequins in control.

There was time for a little more drama as a try from Stuart Hogg put Exeter back within two points, but Harlequins managed to hold on in the end for their first Premiership title since 2012.

