Former Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan signs long-term deal with Dragons

Former Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan will return to the United Rugby Championship next year, having signed a long-term deal with the Dragons.

Hanrahan is currently playing for Clermont Auvergne, after joining the French club at the start of the season, but he will leave the Top 14 side after just one year in order to play for the Dragons in Wales.

The 29-year-old spent two stints at his native province, but he is now likely come up against them in next season’s URC and is excited about the prospect of playing in the league again.

JJ Hanrahan on joining the Dragons.

“I’m delighted to be joining Dragons in the summer and to be moving to a region who I feel has massive potential for growth under the guidance of Dean Ryan,” Hanrahan said.

“When I first spoke to Dean about the region and his vision I could instantly see and feel his passion. I’m excited to come to Dragons and contribute to helping the team as much as I can.

“I know the United Rugby Championship competition very well through my time at Munster and it’s a league I’m looking forward to playing in again.

“Being away for a year in France at ASM Clermont has been great for me to gain new experiences and has given me a brilliant opportunity to learn a lot.

“I have always had great ambitions as a player and if you look at the current Dragons squad it has a good mix of top-class players in the Welsh squad along with some exciting young talent.

“There’s so much to look forward to over the next few years to come and seeing where we can get to.”

📝 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻𝘀… 𝙅𝙅 𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙍𝘼𝙃𝘼𝙉! Give some ♥️ to @JjHanrahan who joins us from next season! 🙌 JJ will be sponsored by @CompeedUK 👍#BringYourFire🔥 #WelcomeJJ pic.twitter.com/4dNG3Q8azq — Dragons (@dragonsrugby) February 15, 2022

“JJ will give us added competition for the 10 jersey..”

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan named Hanrahan’s experience as a valuable asset and welcomed his arrival at the club next season.

“We’re delighted that JJ will join us next season. He’s very keen to become a Dragon and have a big influence on what we are building at the region,” Ryan said.

“JJ will give us added competition for the 10 jersey and brings with him a wealth of experience, from his time at Munster to most recently in France, that will be of huge benefit to our squad.”

The Dragons will be the fourth professional club Hanrahan will have played for, having previously spent time with Munster, Northampton Saints and Clermont Auvergne.

