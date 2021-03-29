JJ Hanrahan opens up on “difficult” move away from Munster

JJ Hanrahan has opened up on his departure from Munster, as the Kerry man gets set to leave the province to join Clermont Auvergne next season.

Top 14 club Clermont have signed Hanrahan on a one-year deal for next season, after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Munster for the second time.

Hanrahan was speaking after his departure was officially announced, saying it was a “dream come true” to be able to play for Munster.

It has been confirmed this morning that @JjHanrahan will join Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season.



‘It has been a dream come true.’

“It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years,” Hanrahan said.

“I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for.

“Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Hanrahan’s career so far.

Hanrahan made his senior debut for Munster back in September 2012 as a 20-year-old in a Pro12 fixture against the Dragons.

After three seasons with Munster’s senior team Hanrahan joined the Northampton Saints in English Premiership, in an effort to get more game time.

The Kerry native struggled with injuries while he was with the English club, but did manage to make 31 appearances in total for Northampton after two years with the club.

Hanrahan then returned to Munster in 2017 for a second stint with his native province, in which he made the majority of his 140 appearances.

At the age of 28, the former Ireland U20 international has plenty of years of rugby left in him, and will aim to succeed at Clermont, who he scored 24 points against in a Heineken Champions Cup match back in December.

