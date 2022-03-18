Jim Hamilton reluctantly acknowledges ‘right call’ to drop Finn Russell

Jim Hamilton has acknowledged that Finn Russell’s struggles can’t be ignored and that dropping him for the game against Ireland was the correct decision.

Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half for Scotland against Ireland on Saturday in place of Russell, who will start among the replacements after a few mixed performances in the Six Nations.

It’s been less than a year since Russell made a massive impact for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks, but the Scotsman’s form has dipped enough since then to prompt Gregor Townsend to try an alternative option at 10.

Former Scotland international Hamilton was speaking to RugbyPass about the decision to drop Russell and reluctantly agreed with the call.

Jim Hamilton on dropping Finn Russell.

“It’s a massive call but it feels like the right call. I feel awful saying that because I love Finn. I love what he’s done for Scottish rugby. I love his character,” Hamilton said.

“But he’s struggled for the last few games, he doesn’t look himself. We knew about the relationship with Gregor and thought we had got through that but Finn’s discipline has been an issue in recent games. It shows he isn’t ‘not droppable’. “There’s one player that is undroppable and that’s Stuart Hogg. With ‘Hoggy’ you are getting a seven, eight, nine, 10 out of 10 performance. Every single game. With Finn you’re getting a 10 out of 10, or a six out of 10. “The last few games we’ve been seeing six out of 10s. We need to know with the Rugby World Cup, we’ve got another player who can play fly-half even though I didn’t see Blair Kinghorn as a 10.” Your Scotland team for Saturday’s @SixNationsRugby game against @IrishRugby has been confirmed. Watch Head Coach Gregor Townsend share his thoughts on the team through our website. 📺 https://t.co/onBKnY0QJj pic.twitter.com/QHPzLJdvDV — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 17, 2022 Scotland will look to end an underwhelming Six Nations on a high. There were plenty of reasons for Scottish rugby fans to be positive after the opening win against England, but their performances since then have left plenty to be desired. Scotland came out on the wrong side of a low-quality encounter against Wales, before they were put to the sword by France at Murrayfield to end their hopes of a championship triumph.

Townsend’s side did get back to winning ways against Italy in Rome, although they again failed to impress against the Azzurri.

Ireland will be strong favourites to win Saturday’s encounter in Dublin, and would win the Triple Crown in doing so, although Scotland will be very eager to ruin the party at the Aviva Stadium.

Read More About: finn russell, jim hamilton, scotland rugby