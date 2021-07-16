Jim Hamilton reckons Adam Beard is in contention to start against the Springboks

Former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton believes Adam Beard is in with a great chance of starting for the British and Irish Lions in the first test against the Springboks.

Wales lock Beard was a late call-up to Warren Gatland’s squad, as he was drafted in to replace Alun Wyn Jones after the Lions captain dislocated his shoulder against Japan.

Jones has, of course, since returned to the Lions squad after a remarkable recovery, but Beard has remained with the squad and will start against the Stormers on Saturday.

Jim Hamilton heaps praise on Adam Beard.

There was some controversy surrounding Beard’s call-up, as Ireland’s James Ryan and Scotland’s Jonny Gray were both expected to be ahead of the Welshman in the pecking order, but the 25-year-old has played well on tour so far.

Beard received plenty of praise for his performance on Wednesday, as the Welshman made a significant difference to the Lions’ ability to defend against the South African maul in his 17 minutes on the pitch.

Hamilton, who won 68 caps in the second row for Scotland, reckons Beard could be in with a chance of starting against the Springboks in the first test, despite originally missing out on selection.

“The guys in commentary [on Sky Sports] were right about how well Adam Beard has played. I won’t be surprised if he starts the first test,” Hamilton tweeted.

The competition among the Lions’ locks.

It is far from certain who will start for the Lions in the second row, especially now that Alun Wyn Jones has rejoined the squad.

While Jones would have been expected to start for the Lions given his captaincy, the Welshman suffered a serious injury less than three weeks ago and could be struggling for match fitness.

Maro Itoje was excellent on Wednesday and currently appears to be the most likely starter in the second row, although he did give away a couple of penalties against South Africa ‘A’.

Iain Henderson is clearly highly regarded by Gatland, having been chosen to captain the Lions in the first game against the Sharks, while Jonny Hill’s considerable size could see him win a cap against the Springboks.

Courtney Lawes is yet another option for Gatland to consider in the second row, although the Englishman can just as easily slot into the back row.

