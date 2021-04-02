Ex-Munster hooker Jerry Flannery slams “uncompetitive” Pro14

Former Munster and Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery has claimed that this season’s Pro14 was the “worst” that he has seen.

Leinster won their fourth consecutive Pro14 final last Saturday as they defeated old rivals Munster by a comfortable scoreline of 16-6 at the RDS Arena.

While Leinster’s recent dominance of the Pro14 is cause for concern by itself, what is even more worrying is that the top two places in each conference were occupied by Irish teams.

In Conference A of the 2020/21 Pro14 season, 28 points separated second-placed Ulster and third-placed Ospreys, while even Connacht amassed six more points than any team from the other three countries involved.

‘It’s been the worst I have seen’

Harlequins assistant coach Flannery was speaking to RugbyPass about the current state of the Pro14 and admitted that he was unimpressed with the level of competition in the league.

“The Irish sides in the Pro14 are super fit and do the little things really well for 80 minutes,” Flannery said ahead of Harlequins game against Ulster in the European Challenge Cup.

🥵 It’s that 🇫🇯/🇼🇸 spice. 🌶 Elia Elia with the score at Ulster away. #COYQ pic.twitter.com/LJ0V0rAo5i — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) April 1, 2021

“People look at the Pro14 as not being as competitive as the Premiership and this season the Pro14 has not been competitive outside the Irish teams whatsoever. It’s been the worst I have seen. But the Irish system works well.”

Flannery’s Harlequins will see if they have a better time against an Irish side than clubs from Wales, Scotland and Italy have this season when they play Ulster in a Challenge Cup last 16 clash on Sunday.

The south-west Londoners have played well in this season’s Gallagher Premiership and will look to carry their domestic form over to Sunday’s European knock-out encounter.

