Jerry Flannery explains what makes Rassie Erasmus a ‘rugby genius’

Jerry Flannery has praised Rassie Erasmus’ man-management skills, labelling the South Africa director of rugby a “genius”.

Harlequins lineout and defence coach Flannery worked with Erasmus while the two were with Munster, and pinpointed some of the attributes that makes the World Cup-wining coach so successful.

Flannery was speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast and explained the significant effect the South African had on Munster during his brief time in Ireland.

🏉 Jerry gives us an insight into the minds of the Springbok coaches… 🤔 Are they rattled? How will they approach the final test? Jerry has the answers 🔥@CityIndex pic.twitter.com/L84Gy7KeNt — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) August 6, 2021

Jerry Flannery on Rassie Erasmus.

“He’s just brilliant. He’s just a rugby genius. Just a genius, full stop. I was coaching at Munster when Rassie came in and we weren’t in good shape,” Flannery explained.

“He put a real foundation into the club and really changed the culture of the club and it’s still standing. A lot of Rassie’s work is still there and working to this day.

“He’s just a rugby genius and he has unbelievable emotional intelligence around the group. At Munster, he wasn’t an on-field coach so much. He wouldn’t coach in a specific area.

“Rassie would just sit back and he would observe training and he would come in and say stuff to the assistant coaches after that we wouldn’t have been aware of.

“He would say, ‘Jeez, that player’s a bit down.’ We’d be like, ‘I actually know this guy, I played with him for the last few years, now I’m coaching him.’ So I’d be like, ‘I think I’d know if he’s down.’

“Then Rassie would bring the player in and the player would turn around a few weeks later and say, ‘I was mentally in a hole there and Rassie helped me get out of it.’ You’d just be blown away.”

Rassie Erasmus’ success so far.

Erasmus is known for some unusual behaviour, such as acting as the Springboks’ water carrier and the hour-long video referee critique that he will soon face a disciplinary hearing for, but he certainly is successful.

Munster improved quickly and considerably as soon as Erasmus arrived at the province, as they reached the Champions Cup semi-finals and the Pro12 final in his first season in charge, after a dismal campaign the previous year.

The Springboks’ improvement was even more impressive, as he transformed arguably the worst South Africa team in history into world champions.

The British and Irish Lions test series is the latest addition to Erasmus’ CV, although he may miss some of the Springboks’ upcoming Rugby Championship campaign, depending on how harshly World Rugby punish him.

