Jerry Flannery confused by Adam Beard’s Lions selection ahead of James Ryan

Jerry Flannery has said that he “doesn’t understand” how Adam Beard was selected ahead of James Ryan for the British and Irish Lions.

Beard was brought into the Lions squad as a replacement for injured captain Alun Wyn Jones instead of Ryan, in a surprise move from head coach Warren Gatland.

Ryan captained Ireland in today’s game against Japan at the Aviva Stadium and he sidestepped the question about missing out on the Lions tour when speaking to RTE after the match.

James Ryan gives his reaction to Ireland’s 39-31 victory over Japan and his side’s performance. Ryan is also asked about his absence from the Lions squad. #IREvJPN #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/RGf0CHusbQ — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) July 3, 2021

“Yeah look, I’ve been carrying a few niggles. Credit to the physios, they’ve been able to get me back in time for this,” Ryan said when asked about his injury and missing out on the Lions squad.

“So yeah, look I was delighted to be able to play today and to lead out my country – it’s always a huge honour. We’re delighted with that result and we’re looking forward to next week.”

James Ryan’s absence from the Lions squad.

While Ryan didn’t put in the greatest performance of his career against the Japanese, he has been consistently excellent for Ireland ever since he made his international debut back in 2017 and was widely tipped to go on the Lions tour.

Many were surprised when he missed out on the initial squad selection and once Jones pulled out of the tour due to injury, many expected Ryan to be called up in his place.

Instead, Wales lock Beard was chosen ahead of him. Ryan did suffer an injury in training before Gatland announced Jones’ replacement, which could have played a role in his decision.

However, Ryan played all 80 minutes of the game against Japan today, which is a sure sign that the adductor injury he suffered last week was nothing more than a minor strain.

‘He made sure everyone knew how he felt.’

Former Ireland and Munster hooker Jerry Flannery was on punditry dirty for RTE and expressed his amazement at James Ryan not being called up for the Lions to replace Jones.

“He was pretty political. I was impressed. He made sure everyone knew how he felt without going out there and being quoted as saying it,” Flannery said of Ryan’s post-match interview.

“Look, I agree with Jamie [Heaslip]. I think he’s a fantastic player and I thought he was very unlucky not to make it in the first cut. The fact that [Adan] Beard came in ahead of him, I don’t understand that.”

Although it now looks unlikely that Ryan will feature for the Lions in South Africa, the Leinster man will be happy with today’s win against Japan and will likely captain his country again next week against the USA.

