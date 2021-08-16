Jeremy Guscott reckons the Lions and Springboks back threes should be ’embarrassed’

Jeremy Guscott has labelled the back three of both the British and Irish Lions and the Springboks embarrassing over their inability to deal with high ball.

The kicking battle was a major feature in all three tests between the Lions and Springboks, with the tourists coming out on top in that area in the first game, with South Africa got the upper hand in tests two and three.

Three-times Lions tourist Guscott was writing in his column for The Rugby Paper and argued that both side’s inability to deal with the other’s kicking game resulted in games that were poor to watch.

Jeremey Guscott on both side’s ‘poor’ catching.

“The Springboks chose a strategy based on the most efficient way to win, and while it may have been short on style, my view is that with runners as dangerous as Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, the South African backline is one of the best in the world – if not the best,” Guscott wrote.

“The only criticism I would make is that while the 2021 Lions result was a great one for South Africa, there was too much kicking. It might have been better to watch if it hadn’t highlighted how poor the catching was from both sides.

“The back threes embarrassed themselves with their lack of technique, which is not good enough in a professional sport in which you can practice the skills to perfection.”

Springboks back three outscore their Lions counterparts.

While neither back three were able to deal too well with the opposition’s kicking game, the Springboks’ outside backs certainly performed better than their counterparts on the ground.

South Africa’s two starting wingers from each game – Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe – each scored a crucial try for their country, which went a long way in sealing the victory in the second and third test.

Full back Willie le Roux also came close to getting his name on the scoresheet in the first test, but his try was disallowed when TMO Marius Jonker deemed him to be offside in the build-up to the try.

The Lions’ only tries came from rolling mauls, with hookers Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ken Owens touching down for the tourists in games one and three, while they were unable to cross the whitewash in the second test.

