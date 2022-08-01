Jeff Wilson accuses Scott Robertson of putting New Zealand Rugby in difficult position

Jeff Wilson has accused Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson of putting New Zealand Rugby under pressure by declaring his international ambitions.

Ian Foster was selected ahead of Robertson to become the All Blacks head coach after the last Rugby World Cup, although his position with New Zealand is far from secure following a series loss to Ireland.

There have been calls to replace Foster with Robertson, who has enjoyed unrivalled success in Super Rugby, although the Crusaders boss indicated in an interview last week that he would be happy to coach a different international team.

All Blacks great Jeff Wilson was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and argued that Robertson has put New Zealand Rugby in a difficult position with his comments.

Jeff Wilson on Scott Robertson.

“The trouble is that Scott Robertson has come out and said he wants to win two Rugby World Cups with two different teams, he wants to get the opportunity to coach at the international level,” Wilson said.

“It is interesting he said that when he is actually under contract with New Zealand Rugby. I find that difficult. The fact that he is going to coach the Barbarians… I think he had the opportunity to coach the All Blacks XV, he turned that down.

“So, we know exactly where Scott Robertson sits right now. His expectations are that he wants to go to the next level. But they [the All Blacks] have a job to do and I think this has put, in some ways, New Zealand Rugby in a really difficult situation.

“Where does Ian Foster sit right now? He knows that he has got two test matches to deliver. He’s not naive to the fact that they haven’t performed the way they need to perform, the expectations of the All Blacks – they need to be better.”

Loved my chat with Scott Robertson. @crusadersrugby head coach.

We chatted about getting the very best out of people. His dream job and his dream coaching team. Legend of a human. Enjoy. https://t.co/26g3ooZURO pic.twitter.com/rLBtOEILW5 — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) July 26, 2022

Will he stay or will he go?

Robertson is unlikely to leave his post with the Crusaders until after next year’s Rugby World Cup, unless he is parachuted in as the All Blacks’ head coach in place of Foster.

The All Blacks job is surely Robertson’s preference, although it is likely that several countries will be looking to lure him abroad thanks to his stellar work with the Crusaders.

If New Zealand Rugby don’t offer him the top job in the country in 2024 at the latest, it appears probable that he will take charge of another of the sport’s leading nations.

