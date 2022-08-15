Jeff Wilson implores New Zealand to retain Ian Foster as head coach

Jeff Wilson has called on New Zealand Rugby to retain Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach after the side’s win against the Springboks.

Foster’s future as All Blacks head coach is yet to be decided, with New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson saying the board is set to make a decision in the middle or latter part of this week.

The All Blacks were very impressive on Saturday as they defeated the Springboks 35-23 at Ellis Park, although New Zealand’s recent record still makes for uncomfortable viewing, having won two of their last seven matches.

All Blacks great Jeff Wilson was speaking on Sky Sport NZ and called for Foster to remain as head coach for at least the next four test matches to see if the team really has turned a corner.

Jeff Wilson on Ian Foster.

“I fully believe, and I always believed that they should have given him well and truly to the end of The Rugby Championship anyway,” Wilson said.

“To prove the process he was going through, to prove himself in terms of all the consistent messages that they were heading in the right direction.

“We’ve now got the chance to do that for two tests against Argentina and hold the Bledisloe Cup against Australia. If we do that, guess what? We probably win The Rugby Championship and that’s three trophies in the cabinet that we already hold.

“So the course of the All Blacks, on the back of this one performance, should be changed. I think he should be given the opportunity.”

A big decision looms.

The All Blacks looked like their old selves again as they attacked from deep and caused the Springboks all sorts of problems in a thrilling encounter in Johannesburg.

Foster was expected to be relieved of his duties as head coach if New Zealand lost on Saturday, although the much-improved All Blacks performance has certainly complicated matters.

New Zealand’s winning percentage under Foster sits at 65 per cent, which pales in comparison to the 87 per cent winning rate which the All Blacks enjoyed under Steve Hansen, with the World Cup just over a year away.

Should Foster remain in charge until the end of The Rugby Championship and the All Blacks continue to underwhelm, a new head coach would have precious little time to make significant changes before next year’s showpiece tournament in France.

