Jason Robinson calls for rugby to change from the top to combat racism

Former England international Jason Robinson has called on the people in charge of rugby to do more to combat racism within the sport.

Robinson revealed that he had to deal with racist abuse during his career in rugby league and rugby union, but felt that there weren’t proper support systems in place to help him deal with the issues he faced.

The two-time British and Irish Lions tourist was speaking as part of a Sky Sports documentary called ‘Jason Robinson: Tackling Diversity’ and explained why he believes change needs to come from the top.

‘A lot has been done by players.’

“There’s not been the change that I probably would have liked to have seen,” Robinson explained.

“I think there’s been a lot of talk about it. I think there has been a lot done by players. Whether that be rugby, football, formula one – there’s been a lot of people that have made a stand.

“But for me, there’s got to be more of a change at the top level. At the decision makers. Because things can only change really when the whole of the organisation changes.”

Jason Robinson – ‘It’s the top that makes the decisions.’

Robinson is now on the board of directors at Sale Sharks, a position from which he believes he can make positive changes to the sport.

While the former England international is appreciative of the efforts that players have made to combat racism, he doesn’t think they will be able to change the sport as much as those who are running it.

“Players have a massive influence – they’ve a massive following with children an many people. But it’s the bosses that really need to make the change and implement that,” Robinson said.

“I don’t think there’s been enough. There’s been a lot of talk about it but there’s still so much more to do.

“This is where, for me, now being on a board, being able to have that impact, that say and being able to give more of an understanding of what needs to be done I think is really key.

“The players can do all they want but its the top that makes the decisions. They will say, ‘Look, you have to kneel or you don’t have to kneel.’ They really decide what’s going on. That’s where the changes need to be made.”

