Jason Robinson comments on ‘very unlucky’ Josh Adams’ Lions test omission

Jason Robinson believes that Welsh winger Josh Adams is “very unlucky” to have missed out on selection for the first test against the Springboks.

Adams is the Lions’ top try-scorer by some distance this summer, having scored eight in four appearances, but the Wales international has been left out of Warren Gatland’s match-day squad to face South Africa on Saturday.

Former Lions winger Robinson took to Twitter to share his opinion on Adams’ omission, as well as Alun Wyn Jones’ and Tom Curry’s inclusions.

Congrats to the @lionsofficial boys named to face the @Springboks! Remarkable recovery from AWJ and delighted for @TomCurry98!! I think @JoshAdams951 is very unlucky to miss out. Can't wait for the game on Saturday! What's everyone's thoughts?? 🦁 pic.twitter.com/elyXB9lvxF — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) July 21, 2021

“Congrats to the Lions boys named to face the Springboks! Remarkable recovery from Alun Wyn Jones and delighted for Tom Curry,” Robinson tweeted.

“I think Josh Adams is very unlucky to miss out. Can’t wait for the game on Saturday!” Duhan van der Merwe and Anthony Watson will start on the wings for the Lions on Saturday, and both have impressed when given the opportunity on tour this summer. However, Adams has been arguably the form winger for the Lions so far, and has scored three more tries than van der Merwe and six more tries than Watson, although the Englishman has been limited to just two appearances so far. The Welshman was quiet against the Stormers on Saturday, although he was one of the Lions’ best performers in the tourists’ first three games against Japan, the Lions and the Sharks.

Gatland spoke about the decision to leave Adams out of his team at a press conference today and explained the factors behind the Welshman’s omission.

“It was a really tough call leaving Josh Adams out. I spoke to Josh yesterday and just said it was such a tough call for us and for himself,” Gatland said. “He had a pretty emotional week last week with the birth of his child and then the next couple of days checking in. “By his own admission, he probably didn’t play as well as he normally would on the Saturday and that is completely understandable because of the week he had. “He had a knock on his hip and quite a significant blow to the sternum that was pretty sore as well. It was a tough call but I spoke to him about that decision.”

